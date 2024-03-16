Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Baidu by 134.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Baidu by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.92. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

