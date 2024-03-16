Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $337,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average is $109.39. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

