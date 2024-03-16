Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.65 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.84.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

