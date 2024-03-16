Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $416.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 107.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.18 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

