Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3,166.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,523.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,459.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,446.73. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

