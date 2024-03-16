Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 159.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $156.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.24. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.62 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $211,739.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,824,446.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,440 shares of company stock valued at $80,383,938 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

