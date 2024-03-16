Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 82,396 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 89,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 233.1% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 747,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $24.74 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

