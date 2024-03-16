Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 5,014 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

