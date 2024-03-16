Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $419.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.23 and a 1-year high of $421.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

