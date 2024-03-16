Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJUL. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,603,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.3 %

BJUL opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.