Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Dollar General alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $7,998,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.68.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DG opened at $151.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.56. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.