Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 220 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,114,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 250,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 81,729 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $93.11.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

