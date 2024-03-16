Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 691 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $47,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $46.35 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROL. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

