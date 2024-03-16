Symmetry Partners LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $86.33.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

