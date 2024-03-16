Symmetry Partners LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Shares of A opened at $147.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.73. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $151.58.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,339 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

