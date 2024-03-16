Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.99. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.