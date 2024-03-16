Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $80.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

