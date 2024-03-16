Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $910.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $825.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.94. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $403.24 and a twelve month high of $951.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,456 shares of company stock worth $28,641,748 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

