Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 4,064 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

