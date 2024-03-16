Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 17,200 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $93,007.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $89.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average is $88.75. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

