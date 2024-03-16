Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,000 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of KT worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KT alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in KT during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in KT by 381.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 46.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 17.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE KT opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.