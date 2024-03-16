Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 27,308 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 10,961 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total transaction of $738,004.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,228.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $69.97 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

