Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 28,798 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Webster Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,941 shares of company stock worth $1,796,482. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.