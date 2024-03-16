Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 38,549 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 784,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 394,170 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,590,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,725,000 after buying an additional 1,908,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Copart by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Copart stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

