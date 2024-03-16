Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 65,006 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $3,390,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in NOV by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOV opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $61,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

