Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth approximately $93,034,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Celsius by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Celsius by 288.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 991,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $99.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

