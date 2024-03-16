Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 784,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $43,435,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $88.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,530 shares of company stock worth $700,292 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

