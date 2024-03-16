Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 553.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 505,920 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $28.50 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,832,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

