Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 85,046 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,838 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 80,431 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $40,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,637.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

