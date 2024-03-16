Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total transaction of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,251,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $237.40 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

