Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 267.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $32.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

