Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 13,302 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $139.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

