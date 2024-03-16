Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,842 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.1 %

FIX stock opened at $308.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.91. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.09 and a fifty-two week high of $329.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FIX. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,848,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.