Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 43,007 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Aramark by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 15.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

