Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 7,850 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $328.50 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.52 and a 12 month high of $330.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

