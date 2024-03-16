Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 8,297 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Crocs worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crocs alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.