Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 9,182 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Five Below by 257.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 18,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $16,481,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,151,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.88.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $201.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.87. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

