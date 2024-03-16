Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $516.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.11 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

