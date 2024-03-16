Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.95 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in XPO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in XPO by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $122.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.19. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $129.43.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on XPO. Bank of America lifted their target price on XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

