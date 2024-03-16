Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,004 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,374,000 after purchasing an additional 123,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $674,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,753,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,906. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

