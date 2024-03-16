Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,556,000 after acquiring an additional 591,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,954,000 after acquiring an additional 354,577 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.71%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

