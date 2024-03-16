Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Novanta worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Novanta by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 4.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Novanta by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Novanta by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

NOVT stock opened at $173.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.66. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $153,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,452,862. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

