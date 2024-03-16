Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.43 Million Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Affirm worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Affirm by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.97.

AFRM opened at $33.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 3.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

