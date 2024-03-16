Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,261 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $107,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,321,183 shares of company stock valued at $753,238,442. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

