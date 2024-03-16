Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $305.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $314.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.43 and its 200 day moving average is $276.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

