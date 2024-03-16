Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.09% of Doximity worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Doximity by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $27.88 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

