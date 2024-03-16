Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group
In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714 over the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR
Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $107.44 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $112.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.
Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.
Interactive Brokers Group Profile
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.
