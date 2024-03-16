Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Littelfuse worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $59,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 155,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Littelfuse by 775.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Littelfuse by 608.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Littelfuse by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $231.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

