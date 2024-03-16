Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $189.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Repligen’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,575,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

