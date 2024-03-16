Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Logitech International by 249.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,278,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

LOGI stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.99.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,737 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

